iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.