Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,440 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 221,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

