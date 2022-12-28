ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

