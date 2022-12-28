Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

