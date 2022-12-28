Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

