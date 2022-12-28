Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 3,236 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $331.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.22 and a 200-day moving average of $342.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $481.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

