FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

