FAS Wealth Partners Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

