Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

