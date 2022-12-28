Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 19.4% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

