My Personal CFO LLC Sells 6,087 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMD opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.