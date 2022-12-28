Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 4.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $364.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.05. The firm has a market cap of $346.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

