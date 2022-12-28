Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

