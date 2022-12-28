Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.43. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

