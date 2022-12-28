Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.