My Personal CFO LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

