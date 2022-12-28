Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 110.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day moving average of $198.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.