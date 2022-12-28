Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,730 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

