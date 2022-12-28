LGT Group Foundation Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185,497 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

