Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.61 and a 200-day moving average of $351.79. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.