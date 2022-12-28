Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,296.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 53,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

