Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,571 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,296.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 53,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

