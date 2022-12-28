LGT Group Foundation Sells 875 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $349.51 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

