Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

