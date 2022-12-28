Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 497 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9 %

DIS stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.