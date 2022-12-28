West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

