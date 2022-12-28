Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.4% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $815,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
