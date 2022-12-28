The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PG stock opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
