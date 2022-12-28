The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
