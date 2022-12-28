Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 139 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 334,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 184,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

