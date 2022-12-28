First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 82.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 963.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 390,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 354,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $346.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.23 and a 200-day moving average of $328.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

