Edmp Inc. Sells 95 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $248.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

