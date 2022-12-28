First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 2,326 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.11.

