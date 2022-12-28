Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.