First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 585 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 31.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.