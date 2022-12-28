Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 768 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

