Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

ECL opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.52.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

