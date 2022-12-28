Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 64,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 4,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

