Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.78.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

