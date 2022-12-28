Tsfg LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $550,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $195.06.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

