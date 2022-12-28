Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

