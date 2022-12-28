FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

