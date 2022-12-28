Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 519,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

