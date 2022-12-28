Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

