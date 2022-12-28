First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

