First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 24,172 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Price Performance

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.