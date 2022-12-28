First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $4,122,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $841,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.