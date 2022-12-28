Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

