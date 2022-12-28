Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

