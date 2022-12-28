Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 726 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 40.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5 %

Nutrien stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.